Responsive Dashboard of Directors - Método do Presidente

This panel was designed in 2019 for an administrative platform for small and medium-sized companies. The purpose of this panel was to be very objective, despite the excessive amount of data. It was a project, which together with my colleague and friend https://dribbble.com/alexandrepcsouza, we were free to interview users and validate the hypotheses. Even in a short space of time, we have learned a lot and managed to generate satisfactory value for users.

You can get to know the company through the link:

https://www.conselhoverissimo.com.br/solucoes/