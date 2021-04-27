"Part Essential Worker, Part Salesman..." Illustration 3

Alex Ip

David Baker currently works at an unnamed telecom store in rural Massachusetts. He wrote about how the pandemic has compounded his workload and wishing that his customers would understand how technology works while treating him with respect.

David moves on to say that "The elephant in the room was an obvious generation gap between the staff and customers. Most of our customers were at least several decades older than any of the store’s employees - including the manager." This became the inspiration of the third illustration: since we can't crop the entirety of the elephant's legs from the grassy fields, we used the top of the Apple Storefront to cover it instead.

