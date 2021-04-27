Lucas

Dashboard of Directors - Método do Presidente

ux ui figma dashboard design dashboard
This panel was designed in 2019 for an administrative platform for small and medium-sized companies. The purpose of this panel was to be very objective, despite the excessive amount of data. It was a project, which together with my colleague and friend https://dribbble.com/alexandrepcsouza, we were free to interview users and validate the hypotheses. Even in a short space of time, we have learned a lot and managed to generate satisfactory value for users.

You can get to know the company through the link:
https://www.conselhoverissimo.com.br/solucoes/

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
