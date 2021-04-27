Alex Ip

"Part Essential Worker, Part Salesman..." Illustration 1

phone massachusetts cover art photo america illustration design
David Baker currently works at an unnamed telecom store in rural Massachusetts. He wrote about how the pandemic has compounded his workload, and wishing that his customers would understand how technology works, while treating him with respect.
The first illustration builds on the premise by depicting a rotary phone with a broken wire and an unusable speaker. Obviously, that means that communication has broken down and the customer is unable (or unwilling) to listen! This is superimposed onto a photo of a rural Massachusetts railroad intersection to add context.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
