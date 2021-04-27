Kay Reynolds

On a Gothic Wind

On a Gothic Wind vector illustration illustration motion graphics character design character animation vector art vector moody goth
This goth character design is loosely inspired by "Wicked Annabella" by The Kinks, featuring vector art created in Adobe Illustrator and animation in After Effects.

