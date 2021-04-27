Kristin Schroeder

Brand Identity

Kristin Schroeder
Kristin Schroeder
  • Save
Brand Identity minimal design branding
Download color palette

EVO Athletics: Logo design for a modern fitness facility located in the beautiful bay area of Northern Michigan

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Kristin Schroeder
Kristin Schroeder

More by Kristin Schroeder

View profile
    • Like