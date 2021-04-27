Abigail Herron

House Painting

House Painting
One of the paintings commissioned by a client that renovates houses in rural Texas.
When I'm done, I get the pieces professionally printed and then she gifts them to her clients.
Each of the paintings were made with a photo reference.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
