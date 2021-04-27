Hammad Nasir

Be Grateful

Hammad Nasir
Hammad Nasir
Be Grateful
"If you are grateful, I will certainly give you more" - Qur'an 14:7

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Hammad Nasir
Hammad Nasir

    • Like