Redraw For Sophie

Redraw For Sophie girl woman beautiful colorful lgbt bisexual blue purple pink stars draw this in your style
This was done in 2019 for a #DrawThisInYourStyle event hosted by Sophie McPike, an artist I admire on Instagram.
I simply redrew a piece she made in my own style.

