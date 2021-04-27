Abigail Herron

Viti

Viti
A painting of a character with vitiligo, a condition where pigment is lost from areas of the skin. It makes me happy to celebrate what makes people unique, and I'm glad society as a whole is slowly getting better at that!​​​​​​​

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
