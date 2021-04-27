Yuriy
Seahawk

Tune M Agency

Yuriy
Seahawk
Yuriy for Seahawk
Hire Us
  • Save
Tune M Agency cards landing flat landing page app ui ux typography design figma
Download color palette

Tune M Agency deals with music processing and mixing. The main purpose of the home page is to tell about the services and encourage the user to contact the company for further cooperation. The page is made in bright colors, which evokes a positive musical spirit. Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Seahawk
Seahawk
Hire Us

More by Seahawk

View profile
    • Like