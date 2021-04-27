Yuriy
Seahawk

One Click Producions

Yuriy
Seahawk
Yuriy for Seahawk
Hire Us
  • Save
One Click Producions cards landing flat landing page app ui ux typography design figma
Download color palette

Hi friends! Today we want to share with you one of the latest works. One Click Productions is a modern company that helps people create digital content by integrating content makers and businesses. The main page tells about the activities of the company, and also has buttons for registering a business or a content maker.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Seahawk
Seahawk
Hire Us

More by Seahawk

View profile
    • Like