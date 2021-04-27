Yuriy
Seahawk

Ocean Modern

Yuriy
Seahawk
Yuriy for Seahawk
Hire Us
  • Save
Ocean Modern cards landing flat landing page app ui ux typography design figma
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble! We would like to present you Ocean Modern magazine. This is a contemporary design and art print publication. We have created a website where the user can subscribe to the magazine. In addition to the printed edition, the site will publish interesting articles, news, design projects and much more. Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Seahawk
Seahawk
Hire Us

More by Seahawk

View profile
    • Like