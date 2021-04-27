Elena Khurina

Mobile app design for bank cards.

Elena Khurina
Elena Khurina
  • Save
Mobile app design for bank cards. uiux mobileappdesign uidesign mobile design mobilebanking ux ui vector minimalism designer design
Download color palette

Hello!)
This is mobile application design for bank cards.

Write comments and like it, have a nice day!)

Elena Khurina
Elena Khurina

More by Elena Khurina

View profile
    • Like