Connor With Flowers

flowers beautiful man forget me nots blue android detroit become human
A painting of Connor, my favorite character from Detroit: Become Human - a game about androids becoming living, sentient beings. It's a really cool concept, and I wonder if that could actually happen in the future!

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
