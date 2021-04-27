Matteo Marzagalli

Dropdown - UI Design

Dropdown - UI Design
Hi guys, today I tried to design a dropdown window for a file manager site.
(100 Days UI Challenge #027)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
You can also find some of my works here: https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
