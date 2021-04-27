Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lumen - Apple Arcade icon

Lumen - Apple Arcade icon magic box icon sketch old mechanical game design art nouveau steampunk 3d art mechanism intricate light puzzle box puzzle lumen game icon game art app icon icon design ios icon apple arcade
  1. 01-App-icon.png
  2. App-icon-development.png
  3. 02-App-icon.png
  4. 08 Attic Scene - Closed Box copy 3.png
  5. 07 Attic Scene - Closed Box copy 2.png
  6. 09 Attic Scene - Closed Box copy 4.png

The iOS icon had many drafts and ideas in the initial development.
It all came down to these two versions that were rendered in 3D and retouched in Photoshop.

Eventually, we decided to go with a more stylized version of the box that utilizes maximum space and full-frame of the icon.
---------------------------
If you like intricate puzzle games in Art Nouveau style be sure to check out Lumen on Apple Arcade:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lumen/id1489903517

