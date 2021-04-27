Lumen - Apple Arcade icon

The iOS icon had many drafts and ideas in the initial development.

It all came down to these two versions that were rendered in 3D and retouched in Photoshop.

Eventually, we decided to go with a more stylized version of the box that utilizes maximum space and full-frame of the icon.

---------------------------

