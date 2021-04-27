Lumen - Apple Arcade icon

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The iOS icon had many drafts and ideas in the initial development.
It all came down to these two versions that were rendered in 3D and retouched in Photoshop.
Eventually, we decided to go with a more stylized version of the box that utilizes maximum space and full-frame of the icon.
If you like intricate puzzle games in Art Nouveau style be sure to check out Lumen on Apple Arcade:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lumen/id1489903517