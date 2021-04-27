Storytrail, A lifetime of stories

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
To wrap up my design expert year at Devine (Digital Design & Development)
I received an exciting briefing called ‘My Personal Passion Project’.
We had to choose a non-profit organisation based in Belgium, find their main pain point and
design a custom digital solution for it.
Find out more about Storytrail on my Behance profile.
👉 https://www.behance.net/louisghekiere