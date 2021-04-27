Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Avery Beason

plant babe jungle typography

Avery Beason
Avery Beason
  • Save
plant babe jungle typography philodendron monstera palm jungle house plant plant shop vector merch design logo design tropical pattern branding design illustration branding
Download color palette

Plant Babe wanted a retro typeface surrounded by tropical plants such as a Monstera, Palm trees, and various other plants. This graphic is intended to be screen printed.

Avery Beason
Avery Beason

More by Avery Beason

View profile
    • Like