Food Delivery App
Hello guys 🤗 ,
This is my second app, which is a Food Delivery App in UI/UX Design-Intake3 (ITI) ...
You can see all app from here :
👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117251443/Akelny-App-for-food-delivery
If you want, you can leave your feedback in the comments this is helping me to develop from my self 🌸
Thanks 🌸

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
