Chocolate bar set in my WIP type

wip typedesign type packaging chocolate bar chocolate bar snickers sweet sweets
Testing the usage of my WIP type. This one is set in bold... 5th out of 6 weights. Stay tuned to see more.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
