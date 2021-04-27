Will Sales Studio

O Lobo

O Lobo design arte escultura
Hi everyone!

"O Lobo" is a series of sculptures in ceramic (terracotta clay), painted by hand with acrylic paint and others stuffs.

Take a look at the project and more pics on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/104405639/O-Lobo

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
