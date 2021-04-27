Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Black Is Beautiful

Black Is Beautiful donation portrait blm beautiful blacklivesmatter black activism
This artwork was made to honor the Black Lives Matter movement. The piece is available to buy exclusively on my INPRNT shop - 100% of the proceeds I get from sales will go to the official Black Lives Matter organization, indefinitely.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
