Website Design & Development - Pro Higiene Group

Website Design & Development - Pro Higiene Group environment design environment green colorful clean ui cleaning hygiene uxdesign branding hero section website ui design web design
The project was based first on the design of the web prototyping and then being approved by the client. Once the design and style of the website had been agreed, the html5 / css3 template began to be developed to bring it to life.

The website represents and highlights the different services offered by the company. Displaying such information with a clean design and easy to understand for the user experience

