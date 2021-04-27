Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
My ProFlow Motion Graphics #3 money graphic hand document design advertising ball 3d ilustration 3d animation cinema4d
Explainer Motion Graphics

watch full Video: https://youtu.be/9o5oD-GyV4M
CREDITS:
Director: Iliya Ershami
Model/ Animate: Sajad Jafari
Texture/ light/ Composite: iliya Ershamii
Naration: Nima Afshari

Software:
cinema4d
octane
aftereffect

