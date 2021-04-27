Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Max Burnside

Contentstack CMS 16px Icons

Max Burnside
Max Burnside
Contentstack CMS 16px Icons tag icon design 16px stroke minimal plugin product design web app ux ui abstract line arrow workflow users settings card table search filter
Custom icons add another unique layer to product design. Here's a set of 16px grid icons I created for the Contentstack CMS redesign. The two-tone look made more complex icons a bit easier to recognize, especially when appearing alongside a number of other icons.

Max Burnside
Max Burnside
Designing in vectors, displaying in pixels.
