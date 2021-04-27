Cleiton Gonçalves

Daily UI - Crowdfunding Campaign

Daily UI - Crowdfunding Campaign 032 money statusbar status headphone green donate campaign crowdfunding clean ui clean minimal design desktop daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge ui dailyui
Hi! This is my 032 the daily ui challenge: Crowdfunding Campaign.
I was a lot of fun to make — Hope you like it!
Thanks!
#dailyui #032

