Shot Vecharnitsa Belarus

There is the home page of the website called "Vecharnitsa" (belarusian "vechar"="evening", altogether means "evening star") for listening different fairytales, songs, lullabies and stories, watching videos and theatrical performances in Belarusian, Russian and English.

There are menu, language selection and two buttons "LISTEN" and "WATCH".

Created for preschoolers and their parents to elevate mind and practice different languages.

Especially relevant before bedtime 😴

Hope, you like it!

Thanks for watching!