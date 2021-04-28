Vlad Radchenko
Sunday Service Page nonprofit clock timer video camera charity church white user interface animation grid web service website web design minimalistic minimal ux ui
  1. zoe-sunday-service.gif
  2. Sunday Services3.png

The new Sunday Service page for Zoe Church.

The client brief was to create a website that accurately represented the LA aesthetic, provided a user centered experience, and was optimized for easy CMS use by Zoe Church staff.

