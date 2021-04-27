Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Iryna Kunytska

The Night Before Oscars

Iryna Kunytska
Iryna Kunytska
Want to share my recent project - the event page for "The Night Before Oscars" which was virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The presenting sponsors for the event were Penske Media Corporation, Delta Airlines, and Target.
Among the guests were Jeffrey Katzenberg, Renée Zellweger, Tom Hanks, Alyssa Milano, Rita Wilson, El Debarge, LeAnn Rimes, Mike Garson, Tom Payne, plus executive directors from Disney, Delta, Apple, AMC, ABC, and 50+ more big corporations
By the end of the evening, 99 donors had donated, raising $1,839,848 - and I can't even explain how proud I am to had a chance to work on such a great project 💛

Iryna Kunytska
Iryna Kunytska

