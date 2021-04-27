Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Multiomics Illustration

Multiomics Illustration health art illustration cell design research biology slide blue funnel data technical visual science
This is a concept illustration for 10x Genomics. It was designed to visualize the idea of two streams of complex data being extracted from a single slide of tissue data.

This wasn't the final direction we landed on, but it was one of my personal faves.

