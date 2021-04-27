Spotify Sync – Wearable Concept

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Feature concept for Spotify that my team and I developed for a school project.
Sync is a new feature that allows listeners to connect their wearable devices and unlock playlists that adapt in real time to match their mood and activities.
Full case study: https://www.heycurtis.design/spotify