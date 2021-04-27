Curtis Winiesdorffer

Spotify Sync – Wearable Concept

Curtis Winiesdorffer
Curtis Winiesdorffer
  • Save
Spotify Sync – Wearable Concept interface design technology wearable ui mobile app
Download color palette

Feature concept for Spotify that my team and I developed for a school project.

Sync is a new feature that allows listeners to connect their wearable devices and unlock playlists that adapt in real time to match their mood and activities.

Full case study: https://www.heycurtis.design/spotify

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Curtis Winiesdorffer
Curtis Winiesdorffer

More by Curtis Winiesdorffer

View profile
    • Like