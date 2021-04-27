Mostafa Absalan

Round Tin Can Mock-up

Mostafa Absalan
Mostafa Absalan
  • Save
Round Tin Can Mock-up packaging package multi purpose mockup mock-ups mock-up metallic jar metallic metal food cream cosmetic cookie container can branding box biscuit aluminum 3d
Download color palette

This Package includes 9 Round Tin Can PSD Mockups from different angles.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it anywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
9 PSD Files
Changeable Metal Color
Changeable Background Picture
Easy to use, Smart Object
High Resolution (3600×3000)
Organized Layers, Fully Customizable
Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3690719-round-tin-can-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/441538-round-tin-can-mockup#gtmList=5>mPos=22
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/round-tin-can-mockup/27503349?ref=pixelica21
YellowImages:
https://yellowimages.com/stock/round-tin-can-mockup-55496

Mostafa Absalan
Mostafa Absalan

More by Mostafa Absalan

View profile
    • Like