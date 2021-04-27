Joe Evans III

Legend of Zelda Reimagined Title

Legend of Zelda Reimagined Title after effects arcade animate retro gaming motiongraphics motion design modeling digital art cinema4d c4d
Practice using Cinema 4D (gradually getting into more complex modeling as well as using displacement, and UV painting).

