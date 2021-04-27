Firoz Ahmed

Kids Education Social Media Instagram Post Banner Template

Firoz Ahmed
Firoz Ahmed
  • Save
Kids Education Social Media Instagram Post Banner Template school scholarship registration primary preschool modern learning kids instagram post facebook post education creative college class children banner back to school ads admission
Download color palette

Kids Education Social Media Instagram Post Banner Template
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Features
------------------------------------------------
- Fully layered PSD
- 300 DPI resolution
- Completely editable
- RGB Color mode
- size 1080 pixel*1080 pixel

For Custom order: firozahamed2028@gmail.com

Firoz Ahmed
Firoz Ahmed

More by Firoz Ahmed

View profile
    • Like