Snack Bag Mock-up

This Package includes 8 Snack Bag PSD Mockups from different angles.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it anywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
8 PSD Files
Changeable Background Picture
Easy to use, Smart Object
High Resolution (3600×3000)
Organized Layers, Fully Customizable
Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3805864-snack-bag-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/772927-snack-bag-mockup#gtmList=5>mPos=22
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/snack-bag-mockup/26663425?ref=pixelica21

