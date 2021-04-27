Naman Shethia

Metallic Tin mockup for a Beard wax brand.

Naman Shethia
Naman Shethia
  • Save
Metallic Tin mockup for a Beard wax brand. beard mens cosmetic logo cosmetics mockup template mockup design mockup psd vector logo branding minimal illustration design
Download color palette

Heres a Mockup design of a mens grooming product.

Wrapped in classic green metallic tin.
Thats about it guys.. Drop in your feedback!!

Naman Shethia
Naman Shethia

More by Naman Shethia

View profile
    • Like