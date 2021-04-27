Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Parinaz Kassemi

In Need Nearby

Parinaz Kassemi
Parinaz Kassemi
  • Save
In Need Nearby designsolution app ui figmadesign figma
Download color palette

Hackathon 2nd Place Winner and Community Award Winner

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Parinaz Kassemi
Parinaz Kassemi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Parinaz Kassemi

View profile
    • Like