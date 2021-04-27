Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Medicus IT Brand Refresh

Medicus IT Brand Refresh
Medicus IT needed a brand refresh as well as established brand guidelines since none had ever been set. The logo and general color scheme were to remain. The previous look was very black and gray heavy, so more white and white space were used for a cleaner feel that related more to their main client base of healthcare. New brand icons were created for consistency across all materials and image templates were set up to maintain the same grayscale effect with a faded orange highlight across all marketing imagery.

