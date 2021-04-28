WKND - Onboarding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey everyone!
We're happy to share with you all the work we've done for one of our long-time clients on this new platform called WKND.
What is WKND?
WKND is an on-demand travel booking platform that curates and sells personalized self-guided local weekend adventure packages.
How did BB agency help out?
BB agency provided WKND with a new visual identity and well-suited design system that's more aligned with the brand WKND and has been applied to a new user-centered experience for their app.
Special thanks to Brian for his guidance during the project.
Thanks to Filip, Stefan & Wesley for their work on the project.
---
We are BB Agency
Digital agency building amazing SaaS websites for inspiring brands. Offering full process from branding to launch. Through challenging core assumptions, we shape the products and services that improve the lives of thousands every single day.
Check us out at www.bb.agency
