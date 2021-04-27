Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Toothpaste Mock up

This Package includes 12 Toothpaste & Box PSD Mockups from different angles.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it anywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
12 PSD Files
Changeable Cap/Top Color
Changeable Background Picture
Easy to use, Smart Object
High Resolution (3600×3000)
Organized Layers, Fully Customizable
Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3805031-toothpaste-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/762358-toothpaste-mockup#gtmList=5>mPos=25
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/toothpaste-mockup/26278683?ref=pixelica21
YellowImages:
https://yellowimages.com/stock/toothpaste-mockup-64420

