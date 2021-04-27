Project-oriented learning in virtual environments

In 2016 I wrote my master thesis about project-oriented learning with digital media. 🤓 My main question was how project-oriented learning can be implemented in an online context and what potential digital media and a virtual environment offer to support creative and collaborative forms of learning.

Learning online – in groups and projects – is a permanently relevant topic anyway. But especially in our current situation, online teaching is gaining relevance through homeschooling and the increased expectations concerning self-activity of learners.

Therefore I soon would like to share the results of my work with my former colleagues in an online series and show strategies and tools with which virtual teaching and the online learning experiences of students can be optimized in the individual phases of project-oriented scenarios. 👩‍💻

Details of when, how and where will follow. 🖖