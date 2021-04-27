Mostafa Absalan

Coffee Bag Mock up

Coffee Bag Mock up packet packaging pack mockup mock-up mock up label food foil flour drink design container coffee cereal coffee brew branding beverage beans bag
This Package includes 9 Coffee Bag PSD Mockups.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it everywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
9 PSD Files
Easy to use, Smart Object
Changeable Background Picture
High Resolution (3600×3000)
Organized Layers
Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3804893-coffee-bag-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/759580-coffee-bag-mockup#gtmList=5>mPos=26
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/coffee-paper-bag-mockup/26114957?ref=pixelica21
YellowImages:
https://yellowimages.com/stock/coffee-bag-mockup-64358

