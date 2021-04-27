Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eames DKR Chair Poster Mid Century Poster Art Print - Minimal

Eames DKR Chair Poster Mid Century Poster Art Print - Minimal print design eames eames chair illustrator print vector design swiss illustration minimal helvetica bauhaus poster design poster
Inspired poster featuring the iconic DKR chair.

Text on the poster:

Wire Chair
DKR

Height: 32.75” | 83 cm
Width: 19” | 48 cm
Depth: 21.25” | 54 cm
Seat Height: 18.5” | 47 cm

Chrome-plated steel
Charles & Ray Eames
1951

