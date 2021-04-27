This is a Frozen Yoghurt Flyer Design for my Client in the USA.

Mainly This Flyer will be Use for the Marketing Purpose of "Yoghurt"

It's a Layer Organized Design. So My Buyer Can Easily Customize It Like a Template.

If You Like It, Hire Me For Your New Design

Hire Me: www.fiverr.com/subrotoedition

Behance: www.behance.com/subrotoedition

Facebook: www.facebook.com/iamsubroto96

Twitter: www.twitter.com/subrotoedition

Instagram: www.instagram.com/subrotoedition

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/subrotoedition