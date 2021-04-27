Berkah Jaya

Wings amd Shield Gradient Logo

Berkah Jaya
Berkah Jaya
  • Save
Wings amd Shield Gradient Logo apps icon bird shield wings vector 3d gradient illustration branding identity brand logo
Download color palette

If you need awesome logo for you business or etc, You can contact me via email: berkahjaya.dsgn@gmail.com

Berkah Jaya
Berkah Jaya

More by Berkah Jaya

View profile
    • Like