Paul Beveridge

Slush Light - Strawberry Lemonade

Paul Beveridge
Paul Beveridge
Hire Me
  • Save
Slush Light - Strawberry Lemonade strawberry lemon yellow packaging mockup mockup beer label branding brand packaing beer branding beer can beer
Slush Light - Strawberry Lemonade strawberry lemon yellow packaging mockup mockup beer label branding brand packaing beer branding beer can beer
Download color palette
  1. Strawberry-Lemonade-Light-Slush_DribbleWiley_Mockup-Recovered2.png
  2. Strawberry-Lemonade-Light-Slush_DribbleWiley_Mockup_2.png

Dual release with the Blueberry from my previous shot. As I said, very excited to see all of these once printed!

Paul Beveridge
Paul Beveridge
Letters & Illustrations
Hire Me

More by Paul Beveridge

View profile
    • Like