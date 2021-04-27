Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hi all!
This is my shot for today. I did it to shine the problem how is diffucult for our parents/grandparents deal with crazy word of smartphones and apps ! ) :)
Well we dont know what we will be learning in our 70)
So never stop to learn)

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
