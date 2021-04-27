Paul Beveridge

Slush Light - Blueberry Limeade

Slush Light - Blueberry Limeade packaging mockup beer art beer can packaging design blueberry lime green blue light beverage brand beer brand packaging
Slush Light - Blueberry Limeade packaging mockup beer art beer can packaging design blueberry lime green blue light beverage brand beer brand packaging
This year, Wiley Roots decided to add a lower-calorie "Light" lane to their Slush series. I delineated the labels with a cutout to silver on all the light cans, while also making use of some lighter colors. Very excited to see this whole series rolled out!

