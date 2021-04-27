BLOGO is a web for people write their story, like blog and people also can be a reader or writer and subcribe a news to email. I choosen color dark and pink for main color, it is looks so sweet. i Iike to read and write so i think i need to make design that will be nicely for my eyes and feel safety and both colors is the best choice, and also with white accent.

and i need feedback for it guys. thanks for attentions.